Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 4:04 PM

Motorcycle tire removed from crocodile's neck after 6 years

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A 13-foot crocodile that had a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years in Indonesia was finally freed, thanks to the efforts of a local resident.

Wildlife officials in the country said the crocodile who was living in the Palu River, in the Sulawesi Island area, first was seen with the tire stuck around its neck in 2016, and repeated efforts to capture and free the reptile failed.

Advertisement

The National Resources Conservation Agency offered an unspecified cash reward in 2020 for freeing the crocodile, but the reward was withdrawn when the offer failed to entice any applicants.

A Sragen resident named Tili, 34, said he started attempting to capture the crocodile about three weeks ago by using ropes and some chicken as bait. He said the crocodile escaped from him two times before he finally was able to ensnare the animal Monday.

A video from the scene shows Tili and a large group of local residents restraining the crocodile while cutting the tire from around its neck.

Tili said he wanted to help the crocodile because he felt sorry for the animal's plight.

Read More

Hawk rescued from net in San Francisco alleyway Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

Florida kayaker finds message in a bottle containing man's ashes
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
Florida kayaker finds message in a bottle containing man's ashes
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Florida kayaker said he picked up what initially appeared to be trash in the water and soon discovered it was a message in a bottle that contained a man's cremains.
Hawk rescued from net in San Francisco alleyway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Hawk rescued from net in San Francisco alleyway
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Francisco came to the rescue of a hawk that became trapped in a net in a narrow alleyway.
Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A pub purported to be the oldest in Britain is closing because of financial difficulties 1,229 years after it was established.
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man set a belatedly festive Guinness World Record by balancing a Christmas tree on his chin for 1 hour, 30 minutes and 5 seconds.
Zoo hires Marvin Gaye impersonator to get monkeys in the mood
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Zoo hires Marvin Gaye impersonator to get monkeys in the mood
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A British zoo aiming to bolster its population of endangered monkeys hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to visit the enclosure and croon love songs.
Israeli's largest-ever lottery jackpot winner felt 'light' from winning numbers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Israeli's largest-ever lottery jackpot winner felt 'light' from winning numbers
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A man who won $25 million in Israel's largest jackpot over the weekend in his first time playing said he felt a "light'" from the winning numbers.
Hawaii couple shocked by $18K electric bill for streetlights
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hawaii couple shocked by $18K electric bill for streetlights
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Hawaii Electric Company shocked a couple with a bill for over $18,000 for streetlights.
Snowplow 'Betty Whiteout' honors late TV legend in Minnesota
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snowplow 'Betty Whiteout' honors late TV legend in Minnesota
Betty White, the longtime beloved TV star, who died on New Year's Eve just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday, had a snowplow named after her in her "adopted" home state of Minnesota.
Life-sized doll mistaken for 'deceased female' on Georgia trail
Odd News // 1 day ago
Life-sized doll mistaken for 'deceased female' on Georgia trail
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A life-sized doll on a Georgia trail in a national forest was mistaken for a "deceased female" body.
Massachusetts man surprised with class ring 40 years after he lost it
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massachusetts man surprised with class ring 40 years after he lost it
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man was surprised on his birthday with the class ring he lost 40 years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Chimps in Gabon national park use insects for wound healing, video shows
Life-sized doll mistaken for 'deceased female' on Georgia trail
Life-sized doll mistaken for 'deceased female' on Georgia trail
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years
Britain's oldest pub closes after 1,229 years
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement