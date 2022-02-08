Motorcycle tire removed from crocodile's neck after 6 years

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A 13-foot crocodile that had a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years in Indonesia was finally freed, thanks to the efforts of a local resident.

Wildlife officials in the country said the crocodile who was living in the Palu River, in the Sulawesi Island area, first was seen with the tire stuck around its neck in 2016, and repeated efforts to capture and free the reptile failed.

The National Resources Conservation Agency offered an unspecified cash reward in 2020 for freeing the crocodile, but the reward was withdrawn when the offer failed to entice any applicants.

A Sragen resident named Tili, 34, said he started attempting to capture the crocodile about three weeks ago by using ropes and some chicken as bait. He said the crocodile escaped from him two times before he finally was able to ensnare the animal Monday.

A video from the scene shows Tili and a large group of local residents restraining the crocodile while cutting the tire from around its neck.

Tili said he wanted to help the crocodile because he felt sorry for the animal's plight.