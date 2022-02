Animal control officers in San Francisco came to the rescue of a hawk found trapped between a net and a wall in a narrow alleyway. Photo courtesy of San Francisco Animal Care & Control/Instagram

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Francisco came to the rescue of a hawk that became trapped in a net in a narrow alleyway. The San Francisco Department of Animal Care & Control said officers responded to an alleyway in the Tenderloin district on a report of a bird of prey in distress. Advertisement

The two officers arrived on the scene and found the hawk was stuck between the net and the exterior wall of a building.

The department said an officer was able to lean out from a stairway and clip the netting so the hawk could be wrapped in a towel and brought down to the ground.

Animal Control Officer Rebecca Fenson examined the hawk and determined it appeared to be uninjured. Animal Control Officer-in-training Meagan Clarke released the hawk in a nearby parking lot. Video of the release was posted to the department's Facebook page.

"The surprised and curious bystanders cheered for the hawk and yelled words of gratitude and support to the officers," the post said.