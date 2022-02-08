Trending
Feb. 8, 2022 / 1:18 PM

Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man set a belatedly festive Guinness World Record by balancing a Christmas tree on his chin for 1 hour, 30 minutes and 5 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he applied to Guinness World Records to originate the new category, and the goal set by the record-keeping organization was only 1 minute.

Rush said he wanted to go far longer than 1 minute to be "satisfied" with the record.

The serial record breaker said he balanced the tree, which Guinness required to be at least 5 feet tall, on his chin for a total 1 hour, 30 minutes and 5 seconds.

Rush said he attempted the record in late December, but it took several weeks for Guinness to process his application and approve the record.

