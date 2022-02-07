Massachusetts man surprised with class ring 40 years after he lost it

A class ring lost four decades ago at Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Mass. (shown), has recently been found. Photo by John Phelan/ Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man was surprised on his birthday with the class ring he lost 40 years ago. "Never in a million years did I think I'd find it," Dan Halloran, a 1982 Lawrence High School graduate, told WHDH.com.

Halloran remembered losing the ring the same year he graduated high school.

"I used to take my (class) ring off before I'd go to basketball practice, and put it on the top shelf of my gym locker," Halloran told The Eagle-Tribune, adding this routine didn't prevent him from losing the ring after one practice in 1982.

"I remember looking everywhere for it," Halloran also said. "I looked in my car, which was a dented Chevy Nova. I looked in my other locker at school. I gave up."

Recently, a janitor clearing out space in the high school found it behind some lockers, and called Halloran's wife, Maria, who surprised him with the ring on Saturday for his 58th birthday.

"It was so cool, the biggest surprise I could've received," Halloran, who now resides in Lawrence, Mass., with his wife and three grown children, told the Eagle-Tribune.

"I was honestly stunned," he added. "But I knew it was mine because it had a little basketball with blue diamonds around it."

He also said he's gained 50 pounds in 40 years which changed the size of his ring finger.

"It's basically a pinky ring now," he said. "But I'm not complaining. I love it."