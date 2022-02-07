Arizona man won nearly $230K on slot in Las Vegas and didn't know it

Fireworks explode in front of the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- An Arizona man hit a nearly $230,000 jackpot in Las Vegas last month without realizing it. While slot machines are usually buzzing with lights and sound effects, and extra razzle dazzle when a player wins, his slot machine at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas remained silent, never informing him of the win. Advertisement

He then returned home to Arizona unaware that he was supposed to be $229,368.52 richer due to a "communications error" that caused the machine to malfunction, according to the Nevada Gaming Board, whose officials eventually tracked him down.

Multiple agents of the Gaming Board's Enforcement Division initiated an investigation after the casino's multiple attempts to identify the jackpot winner were unsuccessful.

They identified Arizona resident Robert Taylor as the winner after an extensive investigation.

The investigation included reviewing multiple hours of surveillance footage, numerous witness interviews, a review of electronic purchase records, and analysis of rideshare data from a rideshare company and the Nevada Transportation Authority.

"The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada. I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him," said James Taylor, chief of the Board's Enforcement Division in a statement Friday. "I'd also like to thank the Nevada Transportation Authority for their assistance in confirming the identity of the patron. This has been a great example of government working together for the benefit of the public."