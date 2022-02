Jalen Taylor of Charlottesville, Va., won a $52,000 Pick 3 jackpot by buying 104 identical tickets for the Nov. 18 Pick 3 drawing, then won $80,000 two months later by buying 160 identical tickets for the Jan. 10 Pick 3 drawing. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won $52,000 by buying 104 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing tried the same strategy two months later and won $80,000 with 160 tickets. Jalen Taylor of Charlottesville told Virginia Lottery officials his lucky streak began when he bought 104 $1 tickets bearing the numbers 9-6-0 for the Nov. 18 Pick 3 drawing from the Food Lion store in Charlottesville. Advertisement

Each of Taylor's tickets earned a $500 top prize, winning him a total jackpot of $52,000.

"I had a feeling," Taylor said. "When you get a feeling, just play!"

Taylor's lucky feeling struck again when he visited the local Harris Teeter store and bought 160 tickets for the Jan. 10 drawing. He again matched all three numbers, 5-4-2, earning a total $80,000.

Taylor said his winnings will go toward investments and savings.