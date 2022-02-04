Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 4, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Ice skating dog shows off skills for charity in New York

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A rescue dog raised money for charity in New York by showing off an unusual skill: ice skating.

Cheryl Delsangro, of Las Vegas, said she rescued Benny, her 8-year-old Labrador retriever, from a kill shelter in Utah.

Advertisement

"When I contacted the shelter, I found out it was his last day," Delsangro told WPIX-TV. "He was going to be put down the next day, so I had arrangements made. and they pulled him. and I had him sent down to Las Vegas and I adopted him."

Delsangro, a retired professional figure skater, said she decided to try to teach Benny to navigate the ice on custom-made skates.

"He'll just run on the ice whenever he wants and skate around after me and chase me and so he really does like it," Delsangro told WABC-TV.

Benny made his New York debut at Wollman Rink in Central Park, at which he showed off his skills to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

"It's really a shame dogs don't have as much care for their eyes, so we've gotten involved with this. Benny takes a supplement," Delsangro said.
Advertisement

Read More

Battery made from 2,923 lemons breaks Guinness World Record Horse rescued from neighbor's empty swimming pool in Britain Man buys $1M Powerball ticket while filling up his snowmobile

Latest Headlines

Legoland California aims for world record with SoFi Stadium replica
Odd News // 20 minutes ago
Legoland California aims for world record with SoFi Stadium replica
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Legoland California announced its team of builders is working on a replica of SoFi Stadium that will feature more than 500,000 bricks and break a Guinness World Record.
Battery made from 2,923 lemons breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Battery made from 2,923 lemons breaks Guinness World Record
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A team of chemists gathered 2,923 lemons in Britain to break the Guinness World Record for the highest voltage from a fruit battery.
Horse rescued from neighbor's empty swimming pool in Britain
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Horse rescued from neighbor's empty swimming pool in Britain
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Britain were summoned to a home where a neighbor's wandering horse had ended up stranded in an empty swimming pool.
Man buys $1M Powerball ticket while filling up his snowmobile
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man buys $1M Powerball ticket while filling up his snowmobile
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who picked up a Powerball ticket while gassing up his snowmobile ended up winning a $1 million prize.
Workers at Scottish golf course unearth 95-year-old message in a bottle
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Workers at Scottish golf course unearth 95-year-old message in a bottle
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Workers doing renovations on a Scottish golf course made a surprising discovery -- a 95-year-old message in a bottle buried in a ninth hole bunker.
Missing Maine cat turns up in Florida 7 years later
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Missing Maine cat turns up in Florida 7 years later
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her owner's Maine home seven years ago will soon be reunited with her family after turning up more than 1,400 miles away in Florida.
Gecko stows away from China to England in box of musical instruments
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Gecko stows away from China to England in box of musical instruments
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said it was "amazing" that a gecko survived a 4,800-mile, three-month journey from China to England in a box of musical instruments.
Firefighters deliver baby in Jimmy John's parking lot during snowstorm
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters deliver baby in Jimmy John's parking lot during snowstorm
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Illinois helped deliver a baby in the parking lot of a Jimmy John's sandwich shop when the parents were unable to make it to a hospital in time during a snowstorm.
60-pound turtle sculpture stolen from Florida trail
Odd News // 1 day ago
60-pound turtle sculpture stolen from Florida trail
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Florida arts foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for the safe return of a 60-pound, fiberglass turtle sculpture stolen from a local trail.
Loose chicken found wandering in Pentagon security area
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose chicken found wandering in Pentagon security area
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia responded to an unusual national security situation -- a chicken on the loose in the Pentagon's security area.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize
Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize
Florida man magnet fishing with grandson reels in two sniper rifles
Florida man magnet fishing with grandson reels in two sniper rifles
Firefighters deliver baby in Jimmy John's parking lot during snowstorm
Firefighters deliver baby in Jimmy John's parking lot during snowstorm
Family remodeling Idaho home finds wall covered in baseball cards
Family remodeling Idaho home finds wall covered in baseball cards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement