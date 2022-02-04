Ice skating dog shows off skills for charity in New York

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A rescue dog raised money for charity in New York by showing off an unusual skill: ice skating.

Cheryl Delsangro, of Las Vegas, said she rescued Benny, her 8-year-old Labrador retriever, from a kill shelter in Utah.

Advertisement

"When I contacted the shelter, I found out it was his last day," Delsangro told WPIX-TV. "He was going to be put down the next day, so I had arrangements made. and they pulled him. and I had him sent down to Las Vegas and I adopted him."

Delsangro, a retired professional figure skater, said she decided to try to teach Benny to navigate the ice on custom-made skates.

"He'll just run on the ice whenever he wants and skate around after me and chase me and so he really does like it," Delsangro told WABC-TV.

Benny made his New York debut at Wollman Rink in Central Park, at which he showed off his skills to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

"It's really a shame dogs don't have as much care for their eyes, so we've gotten involved with this. Benny takes a supplement," Delsangro said.