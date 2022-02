The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Air Rescue 5 and Montrose Search and Rescue teams responded when a dog named Onyx fell from the top of a 200-foot cliff in the Delta Flats area in Big Tujunga Canyon and became stranded halfway down. Photo courtesy of LASD Special Enforcement Bureau/Twitter

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California rescued a dog who became stranded halfway down a 200-foot cliff while hiking with his owner. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said its Air Rescue 5 and Montrose Search and Rescue teams responded after a dog named Onyx fell from the top of a 200-foot cliff in the Delta Flats area in Big Tujunga Canyon and ended up stranded halfway down.

The Sheriff's Department said Onyx fell while hiking with his owner and another family dog late Tuesday night. The dog's family remained at the top of the cliff overnight to talk to Onyx and try to keep him calm until rescuers could arrive in the morning.

The rescue teams were able to reach Onyx and determined the dog was uninjured.

Mike Leum, a member of the Montrose Search and Rescue team, posted a video to Twitter that showed the moment Onyx was reunited with his family.