Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 4, 2022 / 4:37 PM

$30 drawing from yard sale found to be worth more than $10 million

By Ben Hooper
$30 drawing from yard sale found to be worth more than $10 million
A drawing purchased for $30 at a yard sale in 2017 is now believed to be worth more than $10 million after being identified as "The Virgin and Child," a previously unknown piece by German Renaissance artist Albrecht Durer. Photo courtesy of the Agnews Gallery

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A drawing purchased for $30 at a yard sale has been valued at more than $10 million after being identified as a previously unknown work by German Renaissance artist Albrecht Durer.

The London-based Agnews Gallery said Clifford Schorer, a Boston-based art collector and consultant for the gallery, was in a Massachusetts bookstore in 2019 when the owner asked him to take a look at a drawing purchased by a friend.

Advertisement

The bookseller told Schorer the drawing, which had been purchased for $30 at a yard sale in 2017, might be a Durer original.

Schorer said he was skeptical, but he visited the owner, who wished to remain anonymous, a few weeks later and was shocked to see the drawing, titled The Virgin and Child, appeared to be the work of Durer, who died in 1528.

"When you're in my world you spend your life looking for unknown things that lead to fascinating research avenues ... and I could see I was at the beginning of something extremely exciting," Schorer told CNN.

Schorer said he spent three years traveling around the world to verify the authenticity of the piece. The art collector said experts agree that technical age analysis places the drawing in the right time period and the piece bears the hallmarks of Durer's work.

Advertisement

Schorer said he believes the drawing could be worth more than $10 million.

"In terms of relative value, I think you have to compare it to other old master drawings," Schorer said.

Read More

Octopus makes rare appearance at South Carolina beach Dog rescued from halfway down 200-foot cliff in California Legoland California aims for world record with SoFi Stadium replica

Latest Headlines

Virginia man wins $52,000, $80,000 lottery prizes two months apart
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Virginia man wins $52,000, $80,000 lottery prizes two months apart
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won $52,000 by buying 104 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing tried the same strategy two months later and won $80,000 with 160 tickets.
Octopus makes rare appearance at South Carolina beach
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Octopus makes rare appearance at South Carolina beach
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in South Carolina shared video of an octopus that made a rare visit to the state's shoreline.
Dog rescued from halfway down 200-foot cliff in California
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dog rescued from halfway down 200-foot cliff in California
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California rescued a dog who became stranded halfway down a 200-foot cliff while hiking with his owner.
Legoland California aims for world record with SoFi Stadium replica
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Legoland California aims for world record with SoFi Stadium replica
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Legoland California announced its team of builders is working on a replica of SoFi Stadium that will feature more than 500,000 bricks and break a Guinness World Record.
Ice skating dog shows off skills for charity in New York
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Ice skating dog shows off skills for charity in New York
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A rescue dog raised money for charity in New York by showing off an unusual skill: ice skating.
Battery made from 2,923 lemons breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Battery made from 2,923 lemons breaks Guinness World Record
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A team of chemists gathered 2,923 lemons in Britain to break the Guinness World Record for the highest voltage from a fruit battery.
Horse rescued from neighbor's empty swimming pool in Britain
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Horse rescued from neighbor's empty swimming pool in Britain
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Britain were summoned to a home where a neighbor's wandering horse had ended up stranded in an empty swimming pool.
Man buys $1M Powerball ticket while filling up his snowmobile
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man buys $1M Powerball ticket while filling up his snowmobile
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who picked up a Powerball ticket while gassing up his snowmobile ended up winning a $1 million prize.
Workers at Scottish golf course unearth 95-year-old message in a bottle
Odd News // 1 day ago
Workers at Scottish golf course unearth 95-year-old message in a bottle
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Workers doing renovations on a Scottish golf course made a surprising discovery -- a 95-year-old message in a bottle buried in a ninth hole bunker.
Missing Maine cat turns up in Florida 7 years later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Missing Maine cat turns up in Florida 7 years later
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her owner's Maine home seven years ago will soon be reunited with her family after turning up more than 1,400 miles away in Florida.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize
Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize
Florida man magnet fishing with grandson reels in two sniper rifles
Florida man magnet fishing with grandson reels in two sniper rifles
Firefighters deliver baby in Jimmy John's parking lot during snowstorm
Firefighters deliver baby in Jimmy John's parking lot during snowstorm
Workers at Scottish golf course unearth 95-year-old message in a bottle
Workers at Scottish golf course unearth 95-year-old message in a bottle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement