Workers doing renovations on a bunker at the Golf House Club in Elie, Scotland, found a 95-year-old message in a bottle buried by workers there in the 1920s. Photo by Marvinton/Pixabay.com

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Workers doing renovations on a Scottish golf course made a surprising discovery -- a 95-year-old message in a bottle buried in a bunker. The Golf House Club in Elie, which was established in May 1875, said workers were making improvements to the fairway bunkers on the ninth hole recently when they found a bottle buried in one of the hazards. Advertisement

The workers looked inside the bottle and found a message written on the back of a Craven cigarette package. The message was dated Nov. 18, 1926.

"We are here today, but where we will be when this is found we do not know. Good luck," the message reads.

Gavin Cook, the golf club's secretary, said officials looked into records and determined the three men who signed the note -- T. Donaldson, D. King and W. Eason -- were employees at the facility in the 1920s.

Cook said the workers pla to bury their own message in a bottle in the same spot once the work is completed.