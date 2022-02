Daniel Bellefeuille, of Spooner, Wis., stopped to put gas in his snowmobile and bought a Powerball ticket that earned him a $1 million prize. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Lottery

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who picked up a Powerball ticket while gassing up his snowmobile ended up winning a $1 million prize. The Wisconsin Lottery said Daniel Bellefeuille, of Spooner, became the state's first $1 million lottery winner since August 2021, thanks to the ticket he bought while putting gas in his snowmobile at the Spooner Marathon station.

Bellefeuille's ticket matched the five white balls in the Jan. 17 drawing: 9-24-35-46-65.

"I had a dream ever since the Powerball started that I was going to win," Bellefeuille told lottery officials.

The winner said he is planning his retirement and will use some of his winnings to buy a used car and finish the house he has been building.