Feb. 3, 2022 / 3:17 PM

Firefighters deliver baby in Jimmy John's parking lot during snowstorm

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Illinois helped deliver a baby in the parking lot of a Jimmy John's sandwich shop when the parents were unable to make it to a hospital in time during a snowstorm.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District said firefighters were dispatched Wednesday morning on a report of a woman in labor in a business parking lot.

The district said in a Facebook post that a healthy baby girl was born within seven minutes of firefighters' arrival.

"The call actually came in at the parking lot of Jimmy John's, which is actually kind of crazy because you know Jimmy John's 'freaky fast' and this was a freaky fast birth," Chief Jon Stratton told WFLD-TV.

Stratton and Lt. Bryan Gallup said it was the first time they've been called out to deliver a baby.

"We wrapped the baby up, dad cut the cord, we took the baby into the ambulance from there to keep it warm because it was obviously pretty cold out," Gallup said.

Mother and baby were taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where doctors said they were doing well.

"It was really nasty weather out there and it made that day turn into a sunshine day. I mean, it's so overwhelming to be able to do this and to change somebody's life. It's crazy, it's phenomenal," Stratton said.

