The Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Va., was summoned to the Pentagon when a chicken was found wandering loose in a security area. Photo courtesy of the The Animal Welfare League of Arlington/Twitter

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia responded to an unusual national security situation -- a chicken on the loose in the Pentagon's security area. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said personnel were summed to the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters when a "chicken was caught sneaking around the security area at the Pentagon." Advertisement

"Apparently, the answer to 'why did the chicken cross the road' is.... to get to the Pentagon?!" the AWL quipped in a Facebook post.

The animal rescue group said it cannot identify the location of the security checkpoint where the chicken was found.

"For actual security reasons we are not allowed to disclose the exact location," AWL spokeswoman Chelsea Jones told The Washington Post.

The AWL said the chicken, now dubbed Henny Penny, will have a new permanent home at a Virginia animal sanctuary.