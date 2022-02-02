Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 5:13 PM

Michigan man wins $430,194 with lottery ticket he forgot buying

By Ben Hooper
Michigan man wins $430,194 with lottery ticket he forgot buying
A Michigan man said he checked his store-bought Fantasy 5 tickets after a recent lottery drawing and thought he hadn't won anything, but he later realized he had won $430,194 from another ticket he had forgotten purchasing online. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $430,194 lottery jackpot said he had thought he didn't win anything from the drawing because he had forgotten buying extra tickets online.

The 56-year-old Ingham County man told Michigan Lottery officials he regularly plays the Fantasy 5 drawing using tickets bought both at stores and online.

Advertisement

"I usually buy a few Fantasy 5 tickets at the store and a few online," the player said. "I checked my in-store tickets Sunday night and thought I didn't win anything this drawing, forgetting about my online tickets."

The man said it wasn't until the next day that he checked his email while eating breakfast.

"I was scrolling through my emails Monday morning while I was eating breakfast and saw a prize notification email from the Michigan Lottery. After reading the email, I knew it had to be a big prize. I logged in to my lottery account to verify the prize and was stunned when I saw the amount pending. I woke my wife up right away to tell her what we'd won," the man said.

The online ticket watched all five numbers from the Jan. 23 drawing: 05-10-18-20-23. The player won a $430,194 prize.

Advertisement

"Winning is such a blessing! Whenever I log in to my account and see the amount pending, it doesn't seem real. I don't think it will hit me until I see the money in my bank account," he said.

The winner said his prize money will allow him to complete some home renovations, share with family and donate to charity.

Read More

Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize Michigan man's $500 lottery prize leads to $4M jackpot California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery

Latest Headlines

Toddler playing with Apple Watch calls 911 during nap time
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Toddler playing with Apple Watch calls 911 during nap time
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple who allowed their 3-year-old to play with what they thought was an inoperative Apple Watch said they were shocked when the toddler called 911 during his naptime.
Family remodeling Idaho home finds wall covered in baseball cards
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Family remodeling Idaho home finds wall covered in baseball cards
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- An Idaho family remodeling their house removed the roof shingles covering a bedroom wall and made a surprising discovery -- about 1,600 baseball cards glued to the plaster.
Same-sex couple become New York zoo's first gay penguin parents
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Same-sex couple become New York zoo's first gay penguin parents
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A New York zoo announced a mated pair of male penguins have become the facility's first same-sex penguin couple to become parents.
Runaway dog rescued from Lake Michigan ice drift 500 feet from shore
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Runaway dog rescued from Lake Michigan ice drift 500 feet from shore
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Chicago police and firefighters rescued a small dog that fled from its owner and ended up on an ice drift about 500 feet from shore.
Boat, trailer and pickup truck end up in Tennessee lake during launch attempt
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Boat, trailer and pickup truck end up in Tennessee lake during launch attempt
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said a fisherman attempting to launch his boat from a ramp ended up with his boat, trailer and pickup truck submerged in the water.
Dog rescued from storm drain at Florida park
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Dog rescued from storm drain at Florida park
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida rescued a dog found trapped in a storm drain at a public park.
'Madden' game from 1990 sets new auction price record at $480,000
Odd News // 5 hours ago
'Madden' game from 1990 sets new auction price record at $480,000
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A sealed copy of 1990 video game John Madden Football for the Sega Genesis sold for $480,000, setting a new world record for the highest price paid for a sports video game.
Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland man whose wife sent him to the store to buy precooked chicken ended up coming home with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000.
Souvenir Platinum Jubilee dishes contain 'Jubbly' spelling mistake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Souvenir Platinum Jubilee dishes contain 'Jubbly' spelling mistake
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Plates and mugs produced to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee are being sold as unusual collector's items due to misspelling the event as "Platinum Jubbly."
Man with record-breaking 864 insect tattoos: 'I hate bugs'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man with record-breaking 864 insect tattoos: 'I hate bugs'
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A New York man who earned a Guinness World Record by getting 864 tattoos of insects on his body revealed an unexpected fact about himself: "I hate bugs."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Florida man magnet fishing with grandson reels in two sniper rifles
Florida man magnet fishing with grandson reels in two sniper rifles
Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize
Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize
Souvenir Platinum Jubilee dishes contain 'Jubbly' spelling mistake
Souvenir Platinum Jubilee dishes contain 'Jubbly' spelling mistake
Man with record-breaking 864 insect tattoos: 'I hate bugs'
Man with record-breaking 864 insect tattoos: 'I hate bugs'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement