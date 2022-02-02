Michigan man wins $430,194 with lottery ticket he forgot buying

A Michigan man said he checked his store-bought Fantasy 5 tickets after a recent lottery drawing and thought he hadn't won anything, but he later realized he had won $430,194 from another ticket he had forgotten purchasing online. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $430,194 lottery jackpot said he had thought he didn't win anything from the drawing because he had forgotten buying extra tickets online. The 56-year-old Ingham County man told Michigan Lottery officials he regularly plays the Fantasy 5 drawing using tickets bought both at stores and online. Advertisement

"I usually buy a few Fantasy 5 tickets at the store and a few online," the player said. "I checked my in-store tickets Sunday night and thought I didn't win anything this drawing, forgetting about my online tickets."

The man said it wasn't until the next day that he checked his email while eating breakfast.

"I was scrolling through my emails Monday morning while I was eating breakfast and saw a prize notification email from the Michigan Lottery. After reading the email, I knew it had to be a big prize. I logged in to my lottery account to verify the prize and was stunned when I saw the amount pending. I woke my wife up right away to tell her what we'd won," the man said.

The online ticket watched all five numbers from the Jan. 23 drawing: 05-10-18-20-23. The player won a $430,194 prize.

"Winning is such a blessing! Whenever I log in to my account and see the amount pending, it doesn't seem real. I don't think it will hit me until I see the money in my bank account," he said.

The winner said his prize money will allow him to complete some home renovations, share with family and donate to charity.