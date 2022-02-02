Dog rescued from storm drain at Florida park

The Clewiston Fire Department in Florida rescued a dog found trapped in a storm drain at the city's Harlem Academy Park. Photo courtesy of Clewiston Animal Services/Facebook

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida rescued a dog found trapped in a storm drain at a public park. Jay B. Neal said he was walking around his Clewiston home, which borders Harlem Academy Park, when he heard the sound of a dog whimpering. Advertisement

"I kept hearing this dog whining and couldn't quite figure out where it was coming from," Neal told WBBH-TV.

Neal searched the area and eventually found the dog was trapped underground, below a heavy metal storm drain cover.

Clewiston Animal Services responded to the park, but was unable to find a way to reach the canine. The agency said in a Facebook post that the Clewiston Fire Department was contacted for assistance.

Firefighters arrived and were able to remove the drain cover so the dog, a 2-year-old female, could be lifted to safety.

The dog, dubbed Stormy, was taken to the city shelter and examined by a veterinarian, who found the canine to be free of injury.