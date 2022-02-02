Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 1:26 PM

Dog rescued from storm drain at Florida park

By Ben Hooper
Dog rescued from storm drain at Florida park
The Clewiston Fire Department in Florida rescued a dog found trapped in a storm drain at the city's Harlem Academy Park. Photo courtesy of Clewiston Animal Services/Facebook

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida rescued a dog found trapped in a storm drain at a public park.

Jay B. Neal said he was walking around his Clewiston home, which borders Harlem Academy Park, when he heard the sound of a dog whimpering.

Advertisement

"I kept hearing this dog whining and couldn't quite figure out where it was coming from," Neal told WBBH-TV.

Neal searched the area and eventually found the dog was trapped underground, below a heavy metal storm drain cover.

Clewiston Animal Services responded to the park, but was unable to find a way to reach the canine. The agency said in a Facebook post that the Clewiston Fire Department was contacted for assistance.

Firefighters arrived and were able to remove the drain cover so the dog, a 2-year-old female, could be lifted to safety.

The dog, dubbed Stormy, was taken to the city shelter and examined by a veterinarian, who found the canine to be free of injury.

Read More

Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize Souvenir Platinum Jubilee dishes contain 'Jubbly' spelling mistake Man with record-breaking 864 insect tattoos: 'I hate bugs'

Latest Headlines

'Madden' game from 1990 sets new auction price record at $480,000
Odd News // 31 minutes ago
'Madden' game from 1990 sets new auction price record at $480,000
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A sealed copy of 1990 video game John Madden Football for the Sega Genesis sold for $480,000, setting a new world record for the highest price paid for a sports video game.
Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man sent to store to buy chicken wins $100,000 lottery prize
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland man whose wife sent him to the store to buy precooked chicken ended up coming home with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000.
Souvenir Platinum Jubilee dishes contain 'Jubbly' spelling mistake
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Souvenir Platinum Jubilee dishes contain 'Jubbly' spelling mistake
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Plates and mugs produced to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee are being sold as unusual collector's items due to misspelling the event as "Platinum Jubbly."
Man with record-breaking 864 insect tattoos: 'I hate bugs'
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man with record-breaking 864 insect tattoos: 'I hate bugs'
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A New York man who earned a Guinness World Record by getting 864 tattoos of insects on his body revealed an unexpected fact about himself: "I hate bugs."
Florida man magnet fishing with grandson reels in two sniper rifles
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Florida man magnet fishing with grandson reels in two sniper rifles
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida man who took his grandson magnet fishing in a canal said the duo reeled in a pair of unexpected items: sniper rifles.
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida veterinarian was called into action to capture a large snake, believed to be a Burmese python, spotted lurking next to a mall.
Giant snow bear sculpture drawing attention next to Ontario highway
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Giant snow bear sculpture drawing attention next to Ontario highway
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Travelers on an Ontario highway were treated to an unusual sight this week when a local resident built a 10-foot-tall polar bear sculpture out of snow.
Georgia police rescue vulture stuck in front grille of vehicle
Odd News // 1 day ago
Georgia police rescue vulture stuck in front grille of vehicle
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia came to the rescue of a vulture that crashed into the front of a moving car and became lodged head-first in the grille.
Veteran does 1,300 muscle-ups in 24 hours for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Veteran does 1,300 muscle-ups in 24 hours for Guinness World Record
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Army Ranger broke a Guinness World Record by performing 1,300 muscle-ups in 24 hours.
Michigan man's $500 lottery prize leads to $4M jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man's $500 lottery prize leads to $4M jackpot
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $500 lottery prize said he spent some of his winnings on five $30 scratch-off tickets and ended up winning a $4 million jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Florida man magnet fishing with grandson reels in two sniper rifles
Florida man magnet fishing with grandson reels in two sniper rifles
Man with record-breaking 864 insect tattoos: 'I hate bugs'
Man with record-breaking 864 insect tattoos: 'I hate bugs'
Florida lists rejected vanity plates: 'IFART,' 'DRUGMAN'
Florida lists rejected vanity plates: 'IFART,' 'DRUGMAN'
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks over Holocaust comments
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks over Holocaust comments
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement