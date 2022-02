A man attempting to launch his boat into Tennessee's Chickamauga Lake using a ramp ended up with his boat, trailer and pickup truck submerged in the water. Photo courtesy of the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Facebook

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said a fisherman attempting to launch his boat from a ramp ended up with his boat, trailer and pickup truck submerged in the water. The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that a man was attempting to launch his boat Tuesday morning at Chickamauga Lake in Soddy-Daisy when disaster struck. Advertisement

"He did not realize the boat ramp had a huge drop off and accidentally submerged his back tire into the water. Unfortunately, the fisherman could not stop the truck from entering the lake," the post said.

The boat, trailer and Dodge pickup truck ended up submerged in the water. The driver escaped uninjured.

A towing company was able to haul the items back to shore. The Facebook post said the boat and trailer were determined to be salvageable, but the man's truck was declared a total loss.

Tuesday, Feb.1, 2022: A day of fishing for a Soddy Daisy resident turns tragic this morning. His truck, boat and trailer accidentally sink into Lake Chickamauga located at 11100 Armstrong Rd. Details: https://t.co/zn8vZ1nuP7 pic.twitter.com/5RjQ51BGnF— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) February 1, 2022