Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Chicago police and firefighters rescued a small dog that fled from its owner and ended up on an ice drift hundreds of feet from shore. The Chicago Police Department said the dog escaped from his owner in the Streeterville neighborhood Tuesday morning and ran off toward Lake Michigan. Advertisement

The Chicago Fire Department said the canine, a 7-year-old Alaskan klee kai named Pepper, ran out onto the ice and slipped into the water.

The dog ended up on an ice drift about 500 feet from shore.

Police contacted the fire department, and CFD divers conducting routine drills in the area were able to reach Pepper and bring the canine back to safety.

Police said Pepper was taken to a local veterinarian and found to be in good condition.

The CFD's work doesn't always involve fires, hazmats & building rescues. This morning, while conducting routine drills, CFD Divers received a call of a dog in the water. A quick calculated response brought this lucky dog safely back to shore from an ice drift 500 feet out. 0 pic.twitter.com/MM9NxT6foE— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 1, 2022

