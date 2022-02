A sealed copy of 1990 video game "John Madden Football" for the Sega Genesis set a new record for a sports game when it was auctioned for $480,000. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A sealed copy of 1990 video game John Madden Football for the Sega Genesis sold for $480,000, setting a new world record for the highest price paid for a sports video game. Heritage Auctions said the video game, the first in a series of yearly releases of Madden football games for home consoles, fetched $480,000 in the auction, a new record for a sports video game. Advertisement

"This particular copy is especially extraordinary as it comes from the offices of its famous namesake," Heritage said in announcing the new record.

Madden, a legendary former NFL coach and broadcaster, died in December at the age of 85.

"Heritage will be donating the buyer's premium of the sale of the game to a charitable foundation created in Madden's honor," the auction house said.

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System became the most expensive video game ever sold in August 2021 when it fetched a price of $2 million.