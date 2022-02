A Hagerstown, Md., man said his wife sent him to the store to buy some chicken and he ended up buying a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Maryland man whose wife sent him to the store to buy precooked chicken came home with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000. The 52-year-old Hagerstown man told Maryland Lottery officials his wife sent him to the Martin's store in Hagerstown to pick up an important ingredient for the family's dinner. Advertisement

"My wife sent me in to get precooked chicken," the man said.

While at the store, he stopped at the lottery vending machine to buy $10 worth of Mega Millions tickets and a $10 scratch-off ticket.

The man said he scratched the ticket, a Monopoly X50 game, after dinner. He said he initially misread the prize.

"I thought, at least I won $10 and I'll get my money back," he recalled.

The player soon realized the prize was actually $100,000.

"He let out a line of words that our kids are not used to hearing," the man's wife said. "They thought he was upset."

The couple said their plans for the winnings include a family vacation, paying down their debt, making home improvements and possibly buying a new TV.