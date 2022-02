Commemorative plates and tea sets made to celebrate Queen Elizbeth II's Platinum Jubilee are being sold wholesale online after the manufacturer discovered "Jubilee" was misspelled as "Jubbly." Photo courtesy of WholesaleClearance.co.uk

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Plates and mugs produced to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee are being sold as unusual collector's items due to misspelling the event as "Platinum Jubbly." Website Wholesale Clearance said the dishes were made by a manufacturing company in China and were meant to be told in British stores for the queen's Platinum Jubilee, the celebration of her 70th year on the throne. Advertisement

But they were pulled when the manufacturers discovered the event was misspelled as "Jubbly."

Wholesale Clearance is selling the entire stock of 10,800 misprinted plates, mugs and tea sets for $43,817.76.

The website compared the typographical error to the unusual cockney accent employed by Del Boy, the main character of long-running BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

"So if you are a fan of the Queen and Del Boy ... two birds with one stone," the listing states.