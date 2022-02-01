Trending
Feb. 1, 2022 / 1:11 PM

Veteran does 1,300 muscle-ups in 24 hours for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Army Ranger broke a Guinness World Record by performing 1,300 muscle-ups in 24 hours.

Brandon Tucker of Columbus, Ga., took on the record at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, and finished with 1,300 of the exercises -- a radial pull-up followed by a dip -- in the allotted time.

Tucker beat the previous record of 1,256, which was set by Alejandro Soler Tari of Spain in October 2021.

The record attempt raised money for Warriors Heart, a Texas-based addiction and PTSD treatment center for active duty military, veterans and first responders.

