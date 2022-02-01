Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida veterinarian was called into action to capture a large snake, believed to be a Burmese python, spotted lurking next to a mall.

Albert Pardo said he was walking his dog, Archie, near the Dolphin Mall in Kendall when the canine alerted him to a large snake in a marshy area.

"On the way back, [Archie] ran a little closer to it and he jumped up in the air. Like something startled him. We went back to investigate, and at that point the snake went into the water," Pardo told WPLG-TV.

"And so I called my friend Dr. Larin, because he has experience catching snakes."

Alvaro Larin, a local veterinarian, joined Pardo at the scene and wrestled the snake with the help of Pardo's son-in-law, Manny Cejas.

The men wrangled the snake into a cooler and it spent the night in Pardo's travel trailer before being carted away by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Pardo said Larin identified the snake as Burmese python. The species is not native to Florida, but a large population exists in the wild in Florida, where they are considered an invasive species.