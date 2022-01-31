Trending
Jan. 31, 2022 / 12:29 PM

British fugitive breaks parole -- and hearts -- as police look to send him back to jail

By UPI Staff

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- British authorities are looking for a convicted burglar so they can return him to prison -- and thanks to social media he's probably having a tough time with anonymity.

Police in West Yorkshire, located in northern Britain, said that Cahill was released from prison last September -- but they believe that he violated the terms of his parole, and want to send him back.

A photo of Cahill, 37, was posted by police online and spread via social media -- and drew a response from many women that officials may not have expected.

"I hope he's not out in the cold. I have a spare room if he wants," one female admirer wrote of the handsome Cahill. "Oh and a pair of handcuffs."

"What's his crime; breaking hearts or houses?" asked another.

"He can break and enter my premises anytime," said yet another.

Cahill's mug shot has spurred more than 7,000 comments on the West Yorkshire Police page.

Some users have compared him to American fugitive Jeremy Meeks, who was dubbed "the world's hottest felon" in 2014. Meeks began a modeling career after his release from prison.

