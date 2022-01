Wildlife rescuers in Utah said a red-tailed hawk became lodged in the front grill of a vehicle that struck the bird at a high speed, but the avian managed to evade serious injuries. Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah/Facebook

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Utah said a red-tailed hawk became lodged in the front car grilled at high speed, but somehow managed to avoid serious injuries. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah said in a Facebook post that the mature bird of prey encountered a "sudden stop" Sunday when it "became embedded at high speed into the grille of a car." Advertisement

The center said X-ray images taken after the hawk was extracted from the vehicle were difficult to read, but veterinarians examined the bird and do not believe it broke any bones or incurred other serious injuries.

The post said the hawk's condition after the rescue was a "miracle."

Officials said veterinarians will take radiographs to ensure the hawk is ready to be released back into the wild.

"She's feisty and standing, and wings and body seem fine," the post said.