Michigan man's $500 lottery prize leads to $4M jackpot

A Michigan man who won $500 from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he decided to spend some of his winnings on five $30 tickets and ended up winning a $4 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $500 lottery prize said he spent some of his winnings on five $30 scratch-off tickets and ended up winning a $4 million jackpot. The 74-year-old Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials his lucky streak began with a $500 prize from a scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"I buy tickets twice a week, and I had hit for $500 on my previous purchase so I decided to buy five of the $150 Million Cash Explosion tickets," the player said.

The man said he scratched off the barcodes while still inside the Smoker's Outlet of Warren store and used the shop's scanner to see if he had won any prizes.

"The first was a $100 winner and the last one said to file a claim," the player said.

The last ticket turned out to be a $4 million top prize winner.

"When I saw that message, I knew it had to be big. I finished scratching the ticket and I was floored when I saw the $4 million prize. I'm still in shock and, I know it won't hit me until the check is in the bank," the winner said.

Advertisement

The man said his winnings will allow him to buy a new vehicle, travel and share some money with his family.

"I keep looking at the ticket expecting to realize that I am seeing it wrong, I can't believe I won $4 million," the player said.