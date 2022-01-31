Rhode Island couple married in outdoor wedding during blizzard

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island couple decided to keep their chosen wedding date -- despite their outdoor ceremony coinciding with a historic blizzard that dumped snow over the northeastern United States.

Adam and Sally Irujo said they chose their Jan. 29 wedding date 14 months ago, and when forecasters began to predict historic snowfall for the date, they had to decide whether to go through with their plans for an outdoor ceremony.

"We have a few cutting boards with this date on it, a couple mugs, and a marriage license with it on it," Sally Irujo told WJAR-TV.

The couple said they consulted with friends, family and their vendors and decided to go forward with the ceremony.

The wedding took place Saturday outside the Providence Public Library, with snow blanketing the area around them as the couple exchanged their vows.

"We thought it was going to be really hard and it all came together," Sally Irujo said. "The Providence Public Library worked with us so well. All of our vendors somehow were available today and I think it was just meant to be."