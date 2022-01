Police in Byrnes Mill, Mo., said they were initially skeptical when a caller reported a loose donkey wandering through their yard, but a second call led them to respond to the neighborhood to capture the wandering animal. Photo courtesy of the Byrnes Mill Police Department/Facebook

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri said officers are trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of misplaced property -- a donkey. The Byrnes Mill Police Department said in a Facebook post that police initially were in disbelief Sunday when they received a call about a donkey on the loose. Advertisement

"When you get a call from a resident saying that they just saw a donkey in their yard you kinda wonder what they might have really seen," the post said. "Then another call comes in so officers went into the woods to find this mare donkey wandering around."

The post said officers were able to round up the loose donkey with help from some "wonderful caring neighbors."

Police said they are trying to find the donkey's owner so the animal can be returned home.