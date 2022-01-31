Trending
Jan. 31, 2022 / 12:44 PM

Idaho men pass beach ball 157 times in 1 minute for Guinness record

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by passing a beach ball between them 157 times in 1 minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed up with frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to take on the record for most beach ball passes in 1 minute.

The men, who previously set the 30-second version of the same record with 84 passes, successfully set the 1-minute record at 157 passes.

Rush said it took a great deal of practice and several tries to successfully break the record while following the rules set by Guinness.

Red-tailed hawk unscathed after being lodged in car's front grille
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Red-tailed hawk unscathed after being lodged in car's front grille
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Utah said a red-tailed hawk became lodged in the front grille of a car at high speed, but somehow managed to avoid serious injuries.
British fugitive breaks parole -- and hearts -- as police look to send him back to jail
Odd News // 31 minutes ago
British fugitive breaks parole -- and hearts -- as police look to send him back to jail
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- British authorities are looking for a convicted burglar so they can return him to prison -- and thanks to social media he's probably having a tough time with anonymity.
N.C. woman uses same lottery numbers for 16 years, wins $264,419
Odd News // 2 days ago
N.C. woman uses same lottery numbers for 16 years, wins $264,419
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who has been using the same set of numbers to play lottery games since 2006 found her persistence paid off with a $264,419 Cash 5 jackpot.
World's largest display of citrus fruits assembled at Louisiana store
Odd News // 2 days ago
World's largest display of citrus fruits assembled at Louisiana store
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Louisiana supermarket teamed up with a fruit producer to break the Guinness World Record for the largest display of citrus fruits.
Message in a bottle from Scotland reaches Norway 25 years later
Odd News // 2 days ago
Message in a bottle from Scotland reaches Norway 25 years later
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched by a young girl in Scotland in the 1990s was found 25 years later by a woman walking on a Norwegian beach with her young son.
TikTokers team up to make world's largest cake pop
Odd News // 2 days ago
TikTokers team up to make world's largest cake pop
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A pair of popular TikTokers teamed up in Massachusetts to cook up a nearly 100-pound cake pop and break a Guinness World Record.
Woman, dog rescued after falling through ice over frozen pond in Colorado
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman, dog rescued after falling through ice over frozen pond in Colorado
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Colorado said a dog ran out onto the ice of a frozen pond pursued by his owner, and both ended up being rescued from the frigid water.
Teachers find wild fox sleeping on couch inside London school
Odd News // 2 days ago
Teachers find wild fox sleeping on couch inside London school
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Teachers at a London school arrived at the building to find a wild fox had made itself comfortable and was taking a nap on a staff room sofa.
Rail car breaks away from Washington train, travels 16 miles down the tracks
Odd News // 2 days ago
Rail car breaks away from Washington train, travels 16 miles down the tracks
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington said a rail car broke away from a train and rolled nearly 16 miles on its own before being stopped.
Owners renovating old building in Washington find century-old mural
Odd News // 3 days ago
Owners renovating old building in Washington find century-old mural
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A couple living in a small Washington town said they were renovating the future home of their new business when they found 60-foot murals underneath the plaster covering the walls.
