Idaho men pass beach ball 157 times in 1 minute for Guinness record

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by passing a beach ball between them 157 times in 1 minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed up with frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to take on the record for most beach ball passes in 1 minute.

The men, who previously set the 30-second version of the same record with 84 passes, successfully set the 1-minute record at 157 passes.

Rush said it took a great deal of practice and several tries to successfully break the record while following the rules set by Guinness.