Retired Boeing 747 transformed into party, event space at British airport

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A retired 747 passenger plane purchased for less than $2 underwent more than $600,000 worth of renovations to transform it into a museum and party venue at a British Airport.

Suzannah Harvey, chief executive of England's Cotswold Airport, purchased the former British Airways passenger jet for $1.35, and the plane then underwent $627,000 worth of renovations, including turning a portion of the vehicle into a bar and dance hall.

The plane, which made its final landing at the airport in 2020, was redecorated with the Negus livery that British Airways featured in the 1970s and 1980s.

The airport said the plane isavailable for event bookings, with the first events scheduled to take place in February.

Public tours are also being booked for the rest of the plane, which was transformed into a museum space.

"We want to share her with everyone in the local community and local educational institutions, as well," Harvey told the BBC.