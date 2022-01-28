Woman, dog rescued after falling through ice over frozen pond in Colorado

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Colorado said a dog ran out onto the ice of a frozen pond pursued by his owner, and both ended up being rescued from the frigid water.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the dog chased some geese onto the ice of a frozen pond Thursday in Centennial, and the animal's owner, a woman, chased after the canine.

Both the woman and dog fell through the ice into the freezing water.

SMFR said a man, who some reports identified as the woman's husband, crawled onto the ice on his stomach and was able to pull the woman and the dog out of the water before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The woman, man and dog were examined for injuries at the scene and given a ride home by an SMFR crew.

"No ice is safe ice," SMFR tweeted. "If an animal falls through, stay on shore and dial 911 immediately."