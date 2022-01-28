Owners renovating old building in Washington find century-old mural

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A couple living in a small Washington town said they were renovating the future home of their new business when they found 60-foot murals underneath the plaster covering the walls.

Nick and Lisa Timm said the bought the building in Okanogan at the end of last year, and this week they were doing renovations at the 115-year-old former theater when they decided to peek behind the plaster on the walls.

"We were about 20 minutes from covering up the walls," Nick Timm told CNN. "I then was like 'Well, let's just look at what's behind all this plaster.'"

The Timms and their crew peeled back the plaster and discovered a 60-foot-long, 20-foot-tall landscape mural.

A crew member suggested there could be a matching mural on the opposite wall, and the theory was confirmed then the plaster was removed.

The Okanogan County Historical Society was able to dig up a 1915 newspaper clip with details about the original plans for the murals at what was then known as the Hub Theatre.

"The new improvements at the Hub include 120 feet of panoramic landscape scenery in light tans," the newspaper said.

The Timms said they want to have the murals restored, and have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for that.

The couple said they are hoping to have their renovations finished by March so they can open the place as a bar and local meeting space called the Red Light Bar, in honor of the town's single traffic light.