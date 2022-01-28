Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 12:43 PM

Owners renovating old building in Washington find century-old mural

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A couple living in a small Washington town said they were renovating the future home of their new business when they found 60-foot murals underneath the plaster covering the walls.

Nick and Lisa Timm said the bought the building in Okanogan at the end of last year, and this week they were doing renovations at the 115-year-old former theater when they decided to peek behind the plaster on the walls.

Advertisement

"We were about 20 minutes from covering up the walls," Nick Timm told CNN. "I then was like 'Well, let's just look at what's behind all this plaster.'"

The Timms and their crew peeled back the plaster and discovered a 60-foot-long, 20-foot-tall landscape mural.

A crew member suggested there could be a matching mural on the opposite wall, and the theory was confirmed then the plaster was removed.

The Okanogan County Historical Society was able to dig up a 1915 newspaper clip with details about the original plans for the murals at what was then known as the Hub Theatre.

"The new improvements at the Hub include 120 feet of panoramic landscape scenery in light tans," the newspaper said.

Advertisement

The Timms said they want to have the murals restored, and have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for that.

The couple said they are hoping to have their renovations finished by March so they can open the place as a bar and local meeting space called the Red Light Bar, in honor of the town's single traffic light.

Read More

Michigan man missed $1 million lottery jackpot on first look Harry Potter fan IDs characters from movie quotes for Guinness World Record Rescuers free entangled dolphin calf from fishing line in Florida

Latest Headlines

Michigan man missed $1 million lottery jackpot on first look
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Michigan man missed $1 million lottery jackpot on first look
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who used $500 in lottery winnings to buy more scratch-off tickets said he didn't realize he had won $1 million until he scanned the winning ticket.
Harry Potter fan IDs characters from movie quotes for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Harry Potter fan IDs characters from movie quotes for Guinness World Record
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Harry Potter superfan in England earned a Guinness World Record by correctly identifying characters from film quotes.
Rescuers free entangled dolphin calf from fishing line in Florida
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Rescuers free entangled dolphin calf from fishing line in Florida
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Marine rescue groups came together in Florida to assist a baby dolphin spotted swimming with fishing line dangerously tangled around its body.
Tennessee family's pet pig might be world's oldest
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Tennessee family's pet pig might be world's oldest
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Tennessee family said their pet pig might be the oldest in the world after reaching 24 years of age.
Man balances 85 spoons on his body at once for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man balances 85 spoons on his body at once for Guinness World Record
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An Iranian man broke an unusual Guinness World Record by balancing 85 spoons in various locations on his body.
Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes from Pennsylvania rescue
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes from Pennsylvania rescue
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A mystery animal that experts said could be either a dog or a coyote escaped from a wildlife group's facility about a week after being rescued from the cold.
Florida teacher has snowman mailed to class from Kentucky
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida teacher has snowman mailed to class from Kentucky
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida teacher who discovered most of her students had never seen snow gave them an unusual surprise by having her sister mail the class a snowman.
Bald eagle crashes through window of Pennsylvania home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bald eagle crashes through window of Pennsylvania home
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A bald eagle crashed through the front window of a Pennsylvania home and was able to fly away before being captured, an animal rescuer said.
Friend convinced N.C. woman to buy $150,000 Powerball ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Friend convinced N.C. woman to buy $150,000 Powerball ticket
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she won a $150,000 Powerball prize thanks to a friend who urged her to buy a ticket.
Siberian marathon might be coldest of all time at minus 63.4 degrees
Odd News // 1 day ago
Siberian marathon might be coldest of all time at minus 63.4 degrees
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A marathon in Siberia may have broken a Guinness World Record when runners braved temperatures of 63.4 degrees below zero.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes from Pennsylvania rescue
Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes from Pennsylvania rescue
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Man balances 85 spoons on his body at once for Guinness World Record
Man balances 85 spoons on his body at once for Guinness World Record
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement