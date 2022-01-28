Rail car breaks away from Washington train, travels 16 miles down the tracks

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington said a rail car broke away from a train and rolled nearly 16 miles on its own before being stopped.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office said the empty tank car broke away from a Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad train in Walla Walla and rolled to the Touchet area before being stopped by emergency responders.

Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt, who posted video of the loose rail car to Twitter, said the tank car reached a top speed of about 50 mph while loose, but had slowed to about 3 mph after rolling up a steep hill near Touchet.

Klundt said the reduced speed allowed a responder to climb aboard the car and apply the brake.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured in the incident.

Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad owner Paul Didelius said an investigation is underway into what caused the car to break away from the train.