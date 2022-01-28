Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 2:13 PM

Rail car breaks away from Washington train, travels 16 miles down the tracks

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington said a rail car broke away from a train and rolled nearly 16 miles on its own before being stopped.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office said the empty tank car broke away from a Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad train in Walla Walla and rolled to the Touchet area before being stopped by emergency responders.

Advertisement

Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt, who posted video of the loose rail car to Twitter, said the tank car reached a top speed of about 50 mph while loose, but had slowed to about 3 mph after rolling up a steep hill near Touchet.

Klundt said the reduced speed allowed a responder to climb aboard the car and apply the brake.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured in the incident.

Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad owner Paul Didelius said an investigation is underway into what caused the car to break away from the train.

Read More

Owners renovating old building in Washington find century-old mural Michigan man missed $1 million lottery jackpot on first look Harry Potter fan IDs characters from movie quotes for Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

Owners renovating old building in Washington find century-old mural
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Owners renovating old building in Washington find century-old mural
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A couple living in a small Washington town said they were renovating the future home of their new business when they found 60-foot murals underneath the plaster covering the walls.
Michigan man missed $1 million lottery jackpot on first look
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Michigan man missed $1 million lottery jackpot on first look
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who used $500 in lottery winnings to buy more scratch-off tickets said he didn't realize he had won $1 million until he scanned the winning ticket.
Harry Potter fan IDs characters from movie quotes for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Harry Potter fan IDs characters from movie quotes for Guinness World Record
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Harry Potter superfan in England earned a Guinness World Record by correctly identifying characters from film quotes.
Rescuers free entangled dolphin calf from fishing line in Florida
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Rescuers free entangled dolphin calf from fishing line in Florida
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Marine rescue groups came together in Florida to assist a baby dolphin spotted swimming with fishing line dangerously tangled around its body.
Tennessee family's pet pig might be world's oldest
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Tennessee family's pet pig might be world's oldest
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Tennessee family said their pet pig might be the oldest in the world after reaching 24 years of age.
Man balances 85 spoons on his body at once for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man balances 85 spoons on his body at once for Guinness World Record
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An Iranian man broke an unusual Guinness World Record by balancing 85 spoons in various locations on his body.
Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes from Pennsylvania rescue
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes from Pennsylvania rescue
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A mystery animal that experts said could be either a dog or a coyote escaped from a wildlife group's facility about a week after being rescued from the cold.
Florida teacher has snowman mailed to class from Kentucky
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida teacher has snowman mailed to class from Kentucky
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida teacher who discovered most of her students had never seen snow gave them an unusual surprise by having her sister mail the class a snowman.
Bald eagle crashes through window of Pennsylvania home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bald eagle crashes through window of Pennsylvania home
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A bald eagle crashed through the front window of a Pennsylvania home and was able to fly away before being captured, an animal rescuer said.
Friend convinced N.C. woman to buy $150,000 Powerball ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Friend convinced N.C. woman to buy $150,000 Powerball ticket
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she won a $150,000 Powerball prize thanks to a friend who urged her to buy a ticket.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes from Pennsylvania rescue
Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes from Pennsylvania rescue
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Man balances 85 spoons on his body at once for Guinness World Record
Man balances 85 spoons on his body at once for Guinness World Record
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement