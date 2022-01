Teachers at St. Richard Reynolds Catholic College in London arrived at the school to find a wild fox sleeping on a sofa in the biology department staff room. Photo by carl_uk/Pixabay.com

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Teachers at a London school arrived at the building to find a wild fox had made itself comfortable and was taking a nap on a staff room sofa. A biology teacher at St. Richard Reynolds Catholic College, in the Twickenham area of West London, posted a photo to Twitter showing the fox sleeping on a couch in the biology department staff room Thursday morning.

The teacher, who uses the name Miss McIntosh on the microblogging site, said she and her colleagues locked the door to the staff room and contacted the RSPCA for help.

McIntosh said the building's alarms hadn't been triggered, so teachers theorized the animal might have come in when support workers unlocked the school in the early morning.

The teacher said RSPCA rescuers arrived quickly and took the fox away to be examined by veterinarians.