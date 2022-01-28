TikTokers team up to make world's largest cake pop

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A pair of popular TikTokers teamed up in Massachusetts to cook a nearly 100-pound cake pop and break a Guinness World Record.

TikTok creators Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis, aka Lynja, met up in Cambridge to make the 97-pound, 8.52-ounce cake pop.

The ingredients were 32 boxes of cake mix, 5 1/2 cartons of egg mix, 16 cups of oil, 16 blocks of cream cheese, 10 bags of powdered sugar, 35 cups of water, 2 sticks of butter, 5 cups of rainbow sprinkles, 6 teaspoons of meringue powder and 16 tablespoons of vanilla extract.

The finished dessert, which was dubbed the world's largest cake pop by Guinness World Records, measured 50.75 inches in circumference and was attached to a 33-inch stick.

The chefs said they made sure none of their spherical confection went to waste.

"We took it to friends and family, medical aids and a sports team. We also saved some in our freezer for snacking throughout the holiday season. None is going to waste at all," DiGiovanni told Guinness.

The pair said their leftover ingredients, including nearly 50 boxes of cake mix, were donated to a local food bank.