Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes Pennsylvania rescue

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A mystery animal that experts said could be either a dog or a coyote escaped from a wildlife group's facility about a week after being rescued from the cold.

Wildlife Works Mount Pleasant, which took the animal in after it was found cold and shivering outside Christina Eyth's Fairfield Township home, said personnel arrived Thursday morning to find the unidentified canine had destroyed its cage, trashed the hospital area and chewed through a window seal to escape the facility.

"We had him for about a week, during which time he ate nutritious food and received treatment for his mange and secondary infections. We can only guess he was starting to feel somewhat better and decided it was time to go," the Facebook post said.

The group said personnel had not experienced any aggressive behavior or previous escape attempts from the animal.

Experts were unable to determine whether the animal was a dog or a coyote, so a sample was sent for DNA testing. The results have not yet returned, the group said.