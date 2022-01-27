Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 27, 2022 / 3:18 PM

Man balances 85 spoons on his body at once for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
@guinnessworldrecords Most spoons balanced on the body 85 by Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari ♬ Famous Mozart's Turkish March(872150) - East Valley Music

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An Iranian man broke an unusual Guinness World Record by balancing 85 spoons in various locations on his body.

Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari, 50, who broke the record in Karaj, said he has been balancing spoons on his body since he was a child.

Advertisement

"I accidentally noticed this talent of mine when I was a kid," Mokhtari told Guinness World Records, "but after multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now."

Mokhtari, who bested the record of 64 spoons, set by Marcos Ruiz Ceballos of Spain, said his balancing skills aren't limited to flatware.

"Anything, I mean it, any object. Anything that has a surface I can stick to my body, such as plastic, glass, fruit, stone, wood and even a fully grown human," he said.

The record-breaker said the secret to his ability is focus.

"I focus on whatever I am trying to stick to my body, making me capable of transferring my energy and power to them," he said.

Read More

Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes Pennsylvania rescue Florida teacher has snowman mailed to class from Kentucky Bald eagle crashes through window of Pennsylvania home

Latest Headlines

Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes Pennsylvania rescue
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Mystery animal that might be a dog escapes Pennsylvania rescue
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A mystery animal that experts said could be either a dog or a coyote escaped from a wildlife group's facility about a week after being rescued from the cold.
Florida teacher has snowman mailed to class from Kentucky
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Florida teacher has snowman mailed to class from Kentucky
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida teacher who discovered most of her students had never seen snow gave them an unusual surprise by having her sister mail the class a snowman.
Bald eagle crashes through window of Pennsylvania home
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bald eagle crashes through window of Pennsylvania home
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A bald eagle crashed through the front window of a Pennsylvania home and was able to fly away before being captured, an animal rescuer said.
Friend convinced N.C. woman to buy $150,000 Powerball ticket
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Friend convinced N.C. woman to buy $150,000 Powerball ticket
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she won a $150,000 Powerball prize thanks to a friend who urged her to buy a ticket.
Siberian marathon might be coldest of all time at minus 63.4 degrees
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Siberian marathon might be coldest of all time at minus 63.4 degrees
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A marathon in Siberia may have broken a Guinness World Record when runners braved temperatures of 63.4 degrees below zero.
Police officer's badge returned to department 127 years after his death
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Police officer's badge returned to department 127 years after his death
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer's badge was returned to his department 127 years after he was killed in the line of duty, officials said.
$7 thrift store chair auctioned for more than $21,000 in Britain
Odd News // 22 hours ago
$7 thrift store chair auctioned for more than $21,000 in Britain
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A wood and wicker chair purchased from a thrift store in Britain was auctioned for more than $21,000 when it was identified as the work of early 20th-century artist Kolomon Moser.
Overdue book returned to N.C. high school library after 43 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Overdue book returned to N.C. high school library after 43 years
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina high school said a book checked out from its library in 1979 was recently returned in the mail by a former student who apologized in a "heartfelt letter."
British men play board game 'Dune' for 85 hours to break Guinness record
Odd News // 1 day ago
British men play board game 'Dune' for 85 hours to break Guinness record
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A quartet of British men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a board game for more than 85 hours.
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Odd News // 1 day ago
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Connecticut couple said they were shocked when a rose from their 3-year-old bush grew to a height of 22 feet and 10 inches.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Siberian marathon might be coldest of all time at minus 63.4 degrees
Siberian marathon might be coldest of all time at minus 63.4 degrees
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement