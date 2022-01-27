Bald eagle crashes through window of Pennsylvania home

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A bald eagle crashed through the front window of a Pennsylvania home and was able to fly away before being captured, an animal rescuer said.

Kathy Uhler, director of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, said police responded to the Whitehall Township home about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the front window of the home shattered and the bald eagle on the ground.

"More than likely, he was seeing a reflection of the sky or simply light and felt that he could continue through it," Uhler told WFMZ-TV.

Police contacted a wildlife expert to come collect the bird, but it flew off before they arrived.

Uhler said it is unusual for an eagle to crash through a window, but birds colliding with windows is distressingly common.

"We're losing like a billion birds a year to window collisions, it's not a small problem," Uhler said.

Uhler said ultraviolet coating can help birds avoid windows.