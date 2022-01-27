Trending
Odd News
Jan. 27, 2022 / 3:32 PM

Tennessee family's pet pig might be world's oldest

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Tennessee family said their pet pig might be the oldest in the world after reaching 24 years of age.

Trey Hunt, 28, of Knoxville, said he was only 4 years old when his parents got him a pet pig named Snort for his birthday.

"When he was younger, he acted a lot like a dog. He'd be out roaming around the yard and he was never in a pen or nothing," Hunt told WBIR-TV. "He just lived underneath the porch, and I'd come outside and lay with him and act just like a dog."

The Hunt family said Snort is now 24 years old -- older than Baby Jane, a pig that died at age 23 and is listed by Guinness World Records as the oldest-ever pig in captivity.

Hunt and his mother, Karla Hunt, applied to have Snort recognized by Guinness World Records, but they said the application might be in jeopardy due to their lack of evidence.

"It's not like we have a birth certificate," Trey Hunt said. "So all we have is pictures of when we when I got him and pictures of, you know, me and him, you know, different ages."

The family is in communication with Guinness about verifying Snort's age.

"If we could prove it, I know we could get in," Karla Hunt said. "But you know, there again, I don't know how we're gonna prove it."

The Hunts said Snort is now blind and deaf, and his front legs sometimes give him trouble, but he is otherwise still in good health.

"I never expected him to live as long as he's lived, but he's always been a healthy pig," Karla Hunt said. "He's been to the vet one time in his life, and that was when he was neutered as a young pup."

