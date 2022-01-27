Harry Potter fan IDs characters from movie quotes for Guinness World Record

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Harry Potter superfan in England earned a Guinness World Record by correctly identifying characters from film quotes.

Eli Chmelik, 11, of Manningtree, Essex, England, said he decided to pursue the Guinness World Record for most Harry Potter characters identified from film quotes in one minute after hearing about someone setting a similar record for the Star Wars franchise.

Chmelik said he became a Harry Potter fan at age 6, and has read each book in the series multiple times.

Bonny Chmelik, the boy's mother, compiled a list of 50 quotes from the films and used a computer program to randomize them. The quotes were then read aloud by a third party for Chmelik to identify.

The boy correctly identified 19 characters from the quotes in the 60-second time period, earning the record. Chmelik said he believes he could get a higher total with a faster reader.