Friend convinced N.C. woman to buy $150,000 Powerball ticket

Nancy Linn, of Salisbury, N.C., said a friend convinced her to buy the Powerball ticket that earned her a $150,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

"My friend was stopping to get a Powerball ticket after we played bridge and she convinced me to get one too," Linn said. "She even suggested I get the $3 ticket."

Linn bought her Quick Pick ticket with the Multiplier option from the Han-Dee Hugo's store in Salisbury.

Her ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in the drawing, earning her a $50,000 prize that was increased to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

"I was so ecstatic I couldn't even believe it," Linn said. "I'm still in shock."

Linn, a retired first grade teacher and tennis coach, said her background in education made the win more meaningful.

"As a former teacher, I really can appreciate how great the lottery is for education," Linn said.

Linn said she plans to use her winnings to remodel her bathroom and give back to the community.

"There are a lot of different organizations and people I know that could really use a pick-me-up," Linn said.