Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 5:26 PM

Friend convinced N.C. woman to buy $150,000 Powerball ticket

By Ben Hooper
Friend convinced N.C. woman to buy $150,000 Powerball ticket
Nancy Linn, of Salisbury, N.C., said a friend convinced her to buy the Powerball ticket that earned her a $150,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she won a $150,000 Powerball prize thanks to a friend who urged her to buy a ticket.

Nancy Linn, 72, of Salisbury, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she wouldn't have bought a ticket for the Jan. 19 drawing if she hadn't been talked into it by a friend.

Advertisement

"My friend was stopping to get a Powerball ticket after we played bridge and she convinced me to get one too," Linn said. "She even suggested I get the $3 ticket."

Linn bought her Quick Pick ticket with the Multiplier option from the Han-Dee Hugo's store in Salisbury.

Her ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in the drawing, earning her a $50,000 prize that was increased to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

"I was so ecstatic I couldn't even believe it," Linn said. "I'm still in shock."

Linn, a retired first grade teacher and tennis coach, said her background in education made the win more meaningful.

"As a former teacher, I really can appreciate how great the lottery is for education," Linn said.

Linn said she plans to use her winnings to remodel her bathroom and give back to the community.

Advertisement

"There are a lot of different organizations and people I know that could really use a pick-me-up," Linn said.

Read More

Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize Man wins $4 million Mega Millions prize using fortune cookie numbers Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot

Latest Headlines

Siberian marathon might be coldest of all time at minus 63.4 degrees
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
Siberian marathon might be coldest of all time at minus 63.4 degrees
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A marathon in Siberia may have broken a Guinness World Record when runners braved temperatures of 63.4 degrees below zero.
Police officer's badge returned to department 127 years after his death
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Police officer's badge returned to department 127 years after his death
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer's badge was returned to his department 127 years after he was killed in the line of duty, officials said.
$7 thrift store chair auctioned for more than $21,000 in Britain
Odd News // 59 minutes ago
$7 thrift store chair auctioned for more than $21,000 in Britain
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A wood and wicker chair purchased from a thrift store in Britain was auctioned for more than $21,000 when it was identified as the work of early 20th-century artist Kolomon Moser.
Overdue book returned to N.C. high school library after 43 years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Overdue book returned to N.C. high school library after 43 years
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina high school said a book checked out from its library in 1979 was recently returned in the mail by a former student who apologized in a "heartfelt letter."
British men play board game 'Dune' for 85 hours to break Guinness record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
British men play board game 'Dune' for 85 hours to break Guinness record
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A quartet of British men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a board game for more than 85 hours.
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Connecticut couple said they were shocked when a rose from their 3-year-old bush grew to a height of 22 feet and 10 inches.
Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A driver said he feels lucky to be alive and uninjured after a chunk of concrete fell from a Massachusetts overpass and crashed through the windshield of his car.
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Odd News // 1 day ago
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Numerous London Underground trains experienced delays and cancellations when a swan planted itself on the tracks and refused to move for more than an hour.
Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his urgent need for a bathroom break led to his winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot.
Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Police, a firefighter, an animal control officer and a veterinarian came together in Massachusetts to rescue a 10-year-old poodle who ended up trapped under the seat of his owner's SUV.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement