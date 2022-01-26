Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 2:55 PM

British men play board game 'Dune' for 85 hours to break Guinness record

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A quartet of British men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a board game for more than 85 hours.

Lea Poole, Dale Poole, Adam Bircher and Luke de Witt Vine, members of the Herefordshire Boardgamers group, played 79 rounds of the board game Dune, based on the same Frank Herbert novel as the 2021 film of the same name, for a total time of over 85 hours.

Advertisement

The previous record was 80 hours, set by four men in the Netherlands in 2017, and Guinness World Records told the British team they would have to best the record by at least 5 hours to be considered for official recognition.

The gamers were allowed five minutes of break time for each hour played, and they allowed the break times to accumulate so they could get a small amount of sleep. They said they had 21 minutes of break time unused when they finished their record attempt.

The effort raised money for Alzheimer's U.K. and mental health charity Herefordshire Mind.

Read More

Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks

Latest Headlines

Overdue book returned to N.C. high school library after 43 years
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Overdue book returned to N.C. high school library after 43 years
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina high school said a book checked out from its library in 1979 was recently returned in the mail by a former student who apologized in a "heartfelt letter."
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Connecticut couple said they were shocked when a rose from their 3-year-old bush grew to a height of 22 feet and 10 inches.
Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A driver said he feels lucky to be alive and uninjured after a chunk of concrete fell from a Massachusetts overpass and crashed through the windshield of his car.
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Odd News // 22 hours ago
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Numerous London Underground trains experienced delays and cancellations when a swan planted itself on the tracks and refused to move for more than an hour.
Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his urgent need for a bathroom break led to his winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot.
Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Police, a firefighter, an animal control officer and a veterinarian came together in Massachusetts to rescue a 10-year-old poodle who ended up trapped under the seat of his owner's SUV.
Wedding ring lost for 30 years found under carpet at man's former home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wedding ring lost for 30 years found under carpet at man's former home
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Alabama man was reunited with his long-lost wedding ring 30 years later when the new residents of his former home found it while pulling up an old carpet.
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man is celebrating accomplishing an unusual goal: breaking 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks.
Huge snapping turtle rescued from Baltimore gutter
Odd News // 1 day ago
Huge snapping turtle rescued from Baltimore gutter
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Baltimore said they were left scratching their heads when a massive snapping turtle was found wandering in a gutter.
Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Odd News // 1 day ago
Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An off-Broadway play appropriately titled Perfect Crime had to cancel performances due to a real crime -- someone stole the copper pipes from the theater's basement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement