Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 11:59 AM

Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A driver said he feels lucky to be alive and uninjured after a chunk of concrete fell from a Massachusetts overpass and crashed through the windshield of his car.

Leonard Brown, 64, of Santa Barbara, Calif., said he was driving Tuesday on Route 28 in Somerville, approaching the southbound ramp to Interstate 93, when something he initially thought to be a chunk of ice or snow crashed through his windshield.

Advertisement

"It went right by my head," he told WBZ-TV.

Brown pulled over to examine the damage and he discovered what had actually crashed through his vehicle.

"While I was standing there responding, I realized what really had happened," he told the Boston Globe. "I had just barely missed being hit by a piece of concrete that was 12, 15 inches across and several inches thick and had gone from the front window and was sitting on the back deck of my Audi Q5 in the backseat."

Brown, who is visiting Massachusetts so his wife can undergo cancer treatments, said he was grateful she wasn't in the car at the time of the incident.

"I think I'm very lucky to not be injured," he said.

Advertisement

Kristen Penucci, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, said the agency dispatched inspectors to determine whether the bridge is safe.

"MassDOT was alerted to a report of concrete falling from the Exit 20 overpass and immediately dispatched staff to inspect the structure," Penucci said.

Read More

London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV

Latest Headlines

London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Odd News // 19 hours ago
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Numerous London Underground trains experienced delays and cancellations when a swan planted itself on the tracks and refused to move for more than an hour.
Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his urgent need for a bathroom break led to his winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot.
Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Police, a firefighter, an animal control officer and a veterinarian came together in Massachusetts to rescue a 10-year-old poodle who ended up trapped under the seat of his owner's SUV.
Wedding ring lost for 30 years found under carpet at man's former home
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Wedding ring lost for 30 years found under carpet at man's former home
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Alabama man was reunited with his long-lost wedding ring 30 years later when the new residents of his former home found it while pulling up an old carpet.
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man is celebrating accomplishing an unusual goal: breaking 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks.
Huge snapping turtle rescued from Baltimore gutter
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Huge snapping turtle rescued from Baltimore gutter
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Baltimore said they were left scratching their heads when a massive snapping turtle was found wandering in a gutter.
Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An off-Broadway play appropriately titled Perfect Crime had to cancel performances due to a real crime -- someone stole the copper pipes from the theater's basement.
Viral TikTok video of Swiss village tricks Florida woman into visiting N.C. town
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Viral TikTok video of Swiss village tricks Florida woman into visiting N.C. town
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A prank video on TikTok fooled a disappointed Florida woman into visiting a North Carolina town she expected to look like Switzerland -- and now the town's mayor has weighed in.
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Odd News // 1 day ago
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania hockey team's Teddy Bear Toss event set a new record when fans tossed 52,341 stuffed bears onto the ice.
Man wins $4 million Mega Millions prize using fortune cookie numbers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $4 million Mega Millions prize using fortune cookie numbers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the lottery numbers that earned him a $4 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing came from an unusual source: a fortune cookie.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement