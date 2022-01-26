Siberian marathon might be coldest of all time at minus 63.4 degrees

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A marathon in Siberia may have broken a Guinness World Record when runners braved temperatures of 63.4 degrees below zero.

Organizers of the Pole of Cold Marathon in Yakutia, Russia, said the start time for the race was pushed up to the early morning Jan. 21 after weather forecasts indicated the temperature would dip to 76 degrees below zero in the afternoon.

The temperature during the race reached a low of 63.4 degrees below zero. Guinness World Records currently lists the world's coldest marathon as 2001's Siberian Ice Marathon, where the temperature was about 38 degrees below zero.

Russian runner Vasily Lukin won the Pole of Cold Marathon in 3 hours, 22 minutes.

Marina Sedalischeva, a Yakutia local, was the first woman to finish the race, with a time of 4 hours, 9 minutes.