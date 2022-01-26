Overdue book returned to N.C. high school library after 43 years

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina high school said a book checked out from its library in 1979 was recently returned in the mail by a former student who apologized in a "heartfelt letter."

Bandys High School in Catawba said in a Facebook post that the book, titled "Basic Clutches and Transmissions," arrived in the mail recently.

"Brett Allred, a former BHS student, returned an overdue library book. The due date: February 15, 1979! Accompanying the book was a heartfelt letter," the post said.

Allred wrote in his letter that he was sorry for taking over 40 years to return the book, "because I have potentially deprived a student or students of the education that could be gained by this book."

"It was one of my favorite books for several years as I was completely enamored by muscle cars and hot rods beginning during these years and lasting all my life," Allred wrote.

The former student wrote that he never graduated from BHS, but he credits his education at the school with setting him on the path that led to him owning his own successful HVAC business.

"I deeply wish I had finished high school at Bandys. I had every opportunity and no one to blame but myself and my shortsightedness," Allred wrote. "I did get an AHSD and attended several tech schools and college classes, but I missed out on so much by not attending my senior year."