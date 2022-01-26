Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 3:31 PM

Overdue book returned to N.C. high school library after 43 years

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina high school said a book checked out from its library in 1979 was recently returned in the mail by a former student who apologized in a "heartfelt letter."

Bandys High School in Catawba said in a Facebook post that the book, titled "Basic Clutches and Transmissions," arrived in the mail recently.

Advertisement

"Brett Allred, a former BHS student, returned an overdue library book. The due date: February 15, 1979! Accompanying the book was a heartfelt letter," the post said.

Allred wrote in his letter that he was sorry for taking over 40 years to return the book, "because I have potentially deprived a student or students of the education that could be gained by this book."

"It was one of my favorite books for several years as I was completely enamored by muscle cars and hot rods beginning during these years and lasting all my life," Allred wrote.

The former student wrote that he never graduated from BHS, but he credits his education at the school with setting him on the path that led to him owning his own successful HVAC business.

"I deeply wish I had finished high school at Bandys. I had every opportunity and no one to blame but myself and my shortsightedness," Allred wrote. "I did get an AHSD and attended several tech schools and college classes, but I missed out on so much by not attending my senior year."

Advertisement

Read More

British men play board game 'Dune' for 85 hours to break Guinness record Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield

Latest Headlines

British men play board game 'Dune' for 85 hours to break Guinness record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British men play board game 'Dune' for 85 hours to break Guinness record
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A quartet of British men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a board game for more than 85 hours.
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Connecticut couple's rose grows to 22 feet, 10 inches
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Connecticut couple said they were shocked when a rose from their 3-year-old bush grew to a height of 22 feet and 10 inches.
Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Driver uninjured when concrete crashes through windshield
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A driver said he feels lucky to be alive and uninjured after a chunk of concrete fell from a Massachusetts overpass and crashed through the windshield of his car.
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Odd News // 22 hours ago
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Numerous London Underground trains experienced delays and cancellations when a swan planted itself on the tracks and refused to move for more than an hour.
Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bathroom break earns South Carolina man a $200,000 lottery prize
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his urgent need for a bathroom break led to his winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot.
Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Police, a firefighter, an animal control officer and a veterinarian came together in Massachusetts to rescue a 10-year-old poodle who ended up trapped under the seat of his owner's SUV.
Wedding ring lost for 30 years found under carpet at man's former home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wedding ring lost for 30 years found under carpet at man's former home
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Alabama man was reunited with his long-lost wedding ring 30 years later when the new residents of his former home found it while pulling up an old carpet.
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man is celebrating accomplishing an unusual goal: breaking 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks.
Huge snapping turtle rescued from Baltimore gutter
Odd News // 1 day ago
Huge snapping turtle rescued from Baltimore gutter
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Baltimore said they were left scratching their heads when a massive snapping turtle was found wandering in a gutter.
Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Odd News // 1 day ago
Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An off-Broadway play appropriately titled Perfect Crime had to cancel performances due to a real crime -- someone stole the copper pipes from the theater's basement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
London Underground trains delayed by stubborn swan on the tracks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement