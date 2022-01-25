Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 1:22 PM

Viral TikTok video of Swiss village tricks Florida woman into visiting N.C. town

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A prank video on TikTok fooled a disappointed Florida woman into visiting a North Carolina town she expected to look like Switzerland -- and now the town's mayor has weighed in.

Olivia Garcia said in a TikTok video that she and her family were driving through the Carolinas to have a look at recent snows, and she convinced them to make a detour to Gastonia, a town she had recently seen in a viral TikTok from Zachary Keesee.

Advertisement

Keesee's video, part of what he calls his "Not Carolina" series, features footage of his trip to Switzerland, which he intentionally misidentified as Gastonia.

Garcia told WBTV the video made Gastonia look "like a little town out of Disney movie."

She said the reality of Gastonia came as a surprise.

"And then all of a sudden we get there, and it's just rundown gas stations -- like we had to go to the bathroom and there was no bathroom that worked in any of the gas stations," Garcia said.

Garcia's reaction to the real Gastonia earned the attention of Walker E. Reid III, the town's mayor.

"Apparently we are the Talk of the Town! And while Gastonia is certainly not Switzerland, we're glad people are learning more about our great city," Reid said.

Advertisement

Reid invited both TikTokers to visit the town and give it another chance.

"We're glad to see so many people having fun with Zachary Keesee's post and hopefully Ms. Garcia will come back to see all the great things our city has to offer.

"In fact, if they want to contact me, I'd love to give them a personal tour and show them what makes our city tick," Reid said.

Keesee said he reached out to Garcia to apologize for the confusion. He said he would be interested in Reid's offer of a tour.

"I've never stopped in the city and you know, I think it's time to pay a visit," Keesee said.

Garcia said she would also be willing to take a second look at the real Gastonia.

"I am sure there are pretty parts, so I will 100% go back," Garcia said.

Read More

52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game Man wins $4 million Mega Millions prize using fortune cookie numbers Horse runs through narrow gap between two Egyptian trains in viral video

Latest Headlines

Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Odd News // 38 minutes ago
Home of off-Broadway's 'Perfect Crime' temporarily closed due to crime
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An off-Broadway play appropriately titled Perfect Crime had to cancel performances due to a real crime -- someone stole the copper pipes from the theater's basement.
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Odd News // 1 hour ago
52,341 stuffed bears tossed onto ice at Pennsylvania hockey game
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania hockey team's Teddy Bear Toss event set a new record when fans tossed 52,341 stuffed bears onto the ice.
Man wins $4 million Mega Millions prize using fortune cookie numbers
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Man wins $4 million Mega Millions prize using fortune cookie numbers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the lottery numbers that earned him a $4 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing came from an unusual source: a fortune cookie.
Horse runs through narrow gap between two Egyptian trains in viral video
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Horse runs through narrow gap between two Egyptian trains in viral video
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A passenger on a train in India captured video of the moment a horse ran through the narrow gap between a moving train and a stationary train and survived the experience.
Hotel-invading raccoon rescued from engine compartment of SUV
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Hotel-invading raccoon rescued from engine compartment of SUV
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida were summoned to assist a raccoon that found itself on the third floor of a hotel before fleeing into the engine compartment of an SUV.
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 109 fingertip pushups in minute
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 109 fingertip pushups in minute
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An athlete in India broke his own Guinness World Record by completing 109 pushups with his finger tips in one minute.
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A California homeowner's security camera was recording when an Amazon driver making a delivery to the house came face to face with a wandering bear.
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin attraction featuring ice-sculpted castles, tunnels, slides and other structures opened to the public after about 4,000 man-hours of preparation.
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian YouTuber has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the inventor of the world's first retractable lightsaber.
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Odd News // 1 day ago
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia rescued an athletic deer that became entangled in a goal net at a soccer complex.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Man wins $300,000 lottery prize while waiting at drive-through
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Spilled potatoes freeze to Minnesota highway after truck crash
Spilled potatoes freeze to Minnesota highway after truck crash
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement