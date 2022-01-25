Huge snapping turtle rescued from Baltimore gutter

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Baltimore said they were left scratching their heads when a massive snapping turtle was found wandering in a gutter.

Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter said the large snapping turtle was found Monday morning near Cherry Hill Park, during a time of year when the local snapping turtles are hibernating underwater.

Advertisement

"Some mysteries in life may never be solved. Like, are we alone in the universe? Which came first: the chicken or the egg? And, most importantly, how did this snapping turtle friend end up roaming around Baltimore City?!" BARCS said in a Facebook post.

The snapping turtle is now "safe from the elements and will get the care he needs," the post said.

BARCS said the snapping turtle would be transferred to a wildlife specialist and eventually returned to the wild.