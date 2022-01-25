Trapped poodle rescued from under seat of owner's SUV

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Police, a firefighter, an animal control officer and a veterinarian came together in Massachusetts to rescue a 10-year-old poodle who ended up trapped under the seat of his owner's SUV.

The Fairhaven Police Department said in a Facebook post that the dog, named Casper, ended up trapped in the seat motion mechanism underneath the front seat of his owner's SUV.

The post said said Officer Laurie Cannon, Sgt. Matthew Botelho, Capt. Michael Botelho and Animal Control Officer Evan DeSousa were joined in their rescue efforts by Fairhaven Fire Lt. Josh Benoit and veterinarian Nicholas Dagenais of New England Animal Hospital.

Police said Casper was successfully extracted from under the seat and treated for minor injuries.