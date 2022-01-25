Idaho man breaks 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man is celebrating accomplishing an unusual goal: breaking 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks.

David Rush, who breaks Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he set out to break one record a week in 2021.

Advertisement

Rush kicked off the year by breaking the record for stacking bars of wet soap with neighbor Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon, and broke 50 others before finishing the year by teaming up with another neighbor to cover a person in wrapping paper.

Rush said one of his most difficult records during the year, the most kiwis sliced in one minute using a samurai sword while standing on a Swiss ball, was his overall 200th Guinness title.