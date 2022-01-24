Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 5:30 PM

Hotel-invading raccoon rescued from engine compartment of SUV

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida assisted a raccoon that found itself on the third floor of a hotel before fleeing into the engine compartment of an SUV.

Wildlife Inc., an animal rescue group based in Bradenton, said rescuers were summoned to the Bridge Street Hotel when a raccoon was spotted wandering around the third floor inside the building.

Advertisement

"During the rescue attempt, the raccoon squeezed through a narrow gap in the railing on the stairs," the group said in an Instagram post. "It scurried down the stairs to the ground floor confused, scared and potentially injured."

The raccoon fled beneath some parked cars and ultimately climbed into the engine compartment of a 2013 Nissan Sentra, the post said.

The animal rescuers and the vehicle's owner attempted the coax the animal out from under the hood for several hours before a veterinarian was brought to the scene to sedate the raccoon for safe extraction.

Advertisement

The raccoon was taken back to Wildlife Inc., where it was examined by a veterinarian and determined to be uninjured.

"He spent a few days at the rescue to recover and has now been released at a safer location," a follow-up Instagram post said.

Read More

Man breaks Guinness World Record with 109 fingertip pushups in minute Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter

Latest Headlines

Horse runs through narrow gap between two Egyptian trains in viral video
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Horse runs through narrow gap between two Egyptian trains in viral video
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A passenger on a train in India captured video of the moment a horse ran through the narrow gap between a moving train and a stationary train and survived the experience.
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 109 fingertip pushups in minute
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Man breaks Guinness World Record with 109 fingertip pushups in minute
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An athlete in India broke his own Guinness World Record by completing 109 pushups with his finger tips in one minute.
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A California homeowner's security camera was recording when an Amazon driver making a delivery to the house came face to face with a wandering bear.
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Wisconsin's Ice Castles attraction features ice-sculpted tunnels, slides
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin attraction featuring ice-sculpted castles, tunnels, slides and other structures opened to the public after about 4,000 man-hours of preparation.
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian YouTuber has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the inventor of the world's first retractable lightsaber.
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Georgia firefighters rescue deer entangled in soccer net
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia rescued an athletic deer that became entangled in a goal net at a soccer complex.
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman checking her email spam folder for a missing message made a far more surprising discovery -- she had won a $3 million lottery jackpot.
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Not many kids would admit to wanting to be in school on a snow day, but after a hard day of snow shoveling, 9-year-old Toronto resident Carter Trozzolo was ready to head back into the classroom.
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Odd News // 3 days ago
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she was shocked to open a package of broccoli from a local supermarket to discover a live scorpion lurking inside.
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Odd News // 3 days ago
Rescuers attach sausages to drones to lure dog to safety in England
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Rescuers working to draw a runaway dog away from dangerous mud flats in England lured the canine to safety by attaching a sausage to a drone.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Russian YouTuber's retractable lightsaber earns Guinness World Record
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Australian woman finds scorpion in package of broccoli
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Kid exasperated by snow strikes chord with viewers around world
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement