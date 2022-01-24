Man breaks Guinness World Record with 109 fingertip pushups in minute

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An athlete in India broke his own Guinness World Record by completing 109 pushups with his finger tips in one minute.

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, 24, of Manipur, performed the exercises at Aztecs Sports in Imphal to break his own Guinness World Record of 105 fingertip pushups in one minute.

Singh previously earned the Guinness record for most one arm knuckle pushups in one minute, alternating arms, when he completed 67 in February of 2020.

Singh's latest achievement earned congratulations on Twitter from Kiren Rijiju, India's Minister of Law and Justice.

"I'm so proud of his achievement," Rijuju wrote.